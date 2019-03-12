|
Daniel "Danny" Brown died Monday, March 11, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Kathleen Brown and the late Dolores Brown; beloved father of the late Estelle S. (late Robert) Peacock and the late Fern L. Wasserman; brother of the late Philip Brown; and "Zee" and grandfather of Ronna (Tim) Pratt. He is also survived by his cat, Betty.
Services will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL INC., 5509 Centre Ave., Shadyside. No visitation prior to services. Interment will be at B'nai Israel Cemetery.
Contributions may be made to Tree of Life Congregation, 5898 Wilkins Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15217; Hillman Cancer Center, UPMC Cancer Pavilion, Suite 1B, 5150 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15232; or Humane Animal Rescue, Attention: Donations Department, 6926 Hamilton Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15208. www.schugar.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019