Daniel G. Smith Jr.
Daniel G. "Butch" Smith Jr., 72, of Front Royal, Va., passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at his home. Mr. Smith was born in 1948, in Confluence, Pa., son of Glenna and the late Daniel Smith Sr. He was a veteran of the Navy, having served during the Vietnam War in the SeaBees Special Unit (Construction Battalion Unit). Mr. Smith graduated from Vale Technical Institute, earning an associate degree. He retired from Cathay Inc. Stucco. Mr. Smith enjoyed woodworking, constructing model cars and yard work. He loved his family and spending time with the grandchildren. He married Barbara Ann Clister Nov. 28, 1969, in Pennsylvania. Surviving with his wife are sons, Daniel Glenn Smith III (Jessica), of Derry, and John Raymond Smith, of Front Royal, Va.; grandchildren, Cameron, Hunter and Alexa Smith, all of Derry; sisters, Karen Glisan (Daniel), of Front Royal, Va., Linda Shuckhart, of Strasburg, Va., and Peggy Higgs (Michael), of Front Royal, Va., and stepsister, Darlene Harold (David) of Columbus, Ohio; brother-in-law, Dan Clister, of Front Royal, Va.; and his canine companion, Buddy. A visitation will be from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, at OMPS FUNERAL HOME, South Chapel. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 2:30 p.m., with Pastor Alan Morrison officiating. Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Butch's memory to his family. Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com.

Published in Triblive Online Only on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Omps Funeral Home and Cremation Center
1260 Front Royal Pike
Winchester, VA 22602
(540) 722-2400
