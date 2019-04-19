Home

POWERED BY

Services
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3333
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Straub
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel H. Straub

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Daniel H. Straub Obituary
Daniel Harry Straub, 76, of Nevillewood, died Thursday, April 17, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Karen (Jordan) Straub for 54 years; loving father of Lauren (Wagner) Darbouze and Major John (Elizabeth) Straub, USMCR; cherished grandfather of Daniel, Aaron, Amelia, Isaiah, Vivien and Bryana; brother of Susan (George) Beninate and Gary (Donna) Straub; also many loving nieces and nephews. He was a captain in the Air Force, serving in the Vietnam War. Daniel was the owner of Straub and Associates, a management consulting firm, and the dean of the Court Executive Development Program at the National Center for State Courts, Williamsburg, Va.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, 412-221-3333, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Interment will follow at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.
Memorials may be made to Christ the King Church, of Bellevue, or the Semper Fi Fund. View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now