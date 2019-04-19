Daniel Harry Straub, 76, of Nevillewood, died Thursday, April 17, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Karen (Jordan) Straub for 54 years; loving father of Lauren (Wagner) Darbouze and Major John (Elizabeth) Straub, USMCR; cherished grandfather of Daniel, Aaron, Amelia, Isaiah, Vivien and Bryana; brother of Susan (George) Beninate and Gary (Donna) Straub; also many loving nieces and nephews. He was a captain in the Air Force, serving in the Vietnam War. Daniel was the owner of Straub and Associates, a management consulting firm, and the dean of the Court Executive Development Program at the National Center for State Courts, Williamsburg, Va.

Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, 412-221-3333, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Interment will follow at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

Memorials may be made to Christ the King Church, of Bellevue, or the Semper Fi Fund. Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Apr. 19, 2019