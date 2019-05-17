Daniel John "Danny" Bell, 71, of Cranberry Township, formerly of Coraopolis, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019, after a long, courageous battle with cancer. He was born July 1, 1947, in Sewickley, to the late Marie (Wagner) and Raymond W. Bell Sr. Danny is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Nancy (Weber) Bell; loving father of Heather Slagle (Rick), of Ross Township, and Melissa Steigerwald (Dale), of New Sewickley Township; beloved grandfather of Olivia, Hayden, Owen and Connor; brother of Rose Weber, Virginia Davies, Betty Brough, Mary Lou (Bob) Coradi, Jean (Jim) Kozerovich and his siblings, the late Raymond Bell Jr., William Bell, Barbara Mosberger, Robert Bell, James Bell and Charles Bell. He loved hunting, fishing, Pittsburgh Penguins hockey and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at COPELAND'S CORAOPOLIS, 867 Fifth Ave., with prayers at 10 a.m. Monday followed by Mass at 10:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Church. Burial with full military honors will follow at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

The Bell family would like to thank all of his doctors and staff on the seventh floor of West Penn Hospital for their kind and loving care. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made the Mario Lemieux Foundation. Published in Trib Total Media, online only on May 17, 2019