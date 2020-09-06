Daniel "Dan" James Heggie, US Army (Ret.), 76, was called home on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. He died peacefully at his home. Dan was preceded in death by his mother, Helen Marie Woodside; stepfather, Nevin Woodside; father, Samuel Stewart; and daughter, Susie. He is survived by his beloved wife, Yong Hui; sons, John, Daniel Jr. and wife Anna, and Paul and wife Carly; daughter, Kimberly and husband Billy; nephew, Corey Allen; sisters, Carol Allen, Eleanor Schenker and husband Kerry, and Mary Beth Pritchard; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Dan was born Sept. 18, 1943, in New Kensington, and graduated from Penn Hills High School 1961. He honorably served his country in the Army for more than 20 years. Following his retirement, he was employed at the US Reserve Bank of Cleveland. Dan was active in his church and faith. In 2016, he and his wife moved to Columbia, S.C., where he became an active volunteer at Victory Ranch, which aids active military members. If and when Dan ever relaxed, he loved to go fishing, whether he caught a fish or not. Dan loved staying busy and always had a project going. He brought a smile to everyone he met. He fought the good fight, finished the race, and kept the faith. A private graveside service with full military honors will be held at Fort Jackson National Cemetery in Columbia, S.C. SHIVES FUNERAL HOME, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia, S.C. is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Victory Ranch, where Dan loved to be and work, by visiting https://donatecadence.org/projects/full-view/victory-ranch-ft-jackson
. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
.