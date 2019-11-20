|
Daniel P. Himes, 78, of Hampton Township, Gibsonia, passed in peace Saturday, Nov.16, 2019. He was born July 11, 1941, in Titusville, Pa., son of the late Harry J. and Betty Goodman Himes. He was the beloved husband for 55 years of A. Louise Armstrong Himes; loving father of Michelle (Chris) Pitz, Cami (Bob) Amory and Brian (Leanne) Himes; brother of Tom (Trudy) Himes and Sherri (Alan) Matthews; proud grandfather of Nicole (Shawn) Chambers, Noelle Pitz and Lee Pitz, Anthony and Sam Amory and Makayla and Brandon Himes. Dan will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving father and husband, a hardworking radiology technician, hunting enthusiast, wood carver, motorcyclist and handyman. He was a longtime member of Bakerstown United Methodist Church. Dan was proud to be raised in Titusville, Pa., home of the first US oil well.
Friends received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES LTD., 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in Bakerstown United Methodist Church, with Pastor Keith A. Dunn officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bakerstown United Methodist Church, 5760 William Flynn Highway, Gibsonia, PA 15044, www.bakerstownumc.org. Please offer condolences at www.SchellhaasFH.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Nov. 20, 2019