Daniel William Smyksy, 86, of Oakdale, formerly of Republic, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019, in St. Clair Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born Dec. 4, 1932, in Grindstone, a son of Peter and Mary Garletza Smyksy. Dan was manager of Allegheny County Settler's Cabin Park for 38 years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by all of his siblings: three brothers, Edward, Andrew and Peter; and eight sisters, Ann, Pauline, Mildred, Mary, Julia, Tecla, Helen and Nellie. Daniel is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Catherine Marie Stilinovich, of Oakdale; and son, Daniel J. Smyksy, of New York, N.Y.

In honoring Daniel's wishes, there will be no public visitation. A private blessing service will be held at Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill, Redstone Township. Daniel's professional funeral services have been entrusted to KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME INC., Republic.

In lieu of flowers, please have a service at your house of worship or donate to . Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.