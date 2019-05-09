Danny Lee Backstrom, 64, of Eighty-Four, Pa., went home to God at sunrise Thursday, May 2, 2019, surrounded by his family. Danny leaves behind his fiancee, Darlene Smith. He was the loving father of Eric (Laura) and Steven (Samantha) Backstrom; and dear brother of David (Cheryl) Backstrom, Dana (Roiann) Backstrom and Darlene (Danny) Deem. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him, including his dog, Emmy. Dan was born April 6, 1955, in Mt. Pleasant, to Esther Hand and David Backstrom. He graduated from West Virginia University and worked for Alpha Omega Shelving in Carnegie. When Dan wasn't working, he could be found walking in Mingo Park, riding bikes with Darlene, going for long drives, golfing with Eric or Dave, listening to music or watching Pittsburgh sports teams or the WVU Mountaineers. Dan was also deeply devoted to his faith.

Arrangements are by BEINHAUER. Family and friends are welcome from noon to 5 p.m. Friday at 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, 724-941-3211, where a funeral service will be held at 5 p.m.

