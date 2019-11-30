|
Darlene O'Hara, 67, of Pleasant Hills, passed away suddenly Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at home. She is survived by her husband of more than 40 years, Walter (Sonny) O'Hara; brother, William Jones; sister, Bonnie Unglaub; and brother, Edward Jones. Darlene also leaves behind her loving children, Kimberly Amurgis, of San Diego, Calif., Patrick O'Hara, of Pittsburgh, and Brittney Milliron, of Pleasant Hills. She also leaves behind to cherish her memory the following grandchildren: Selena Amurgis, Nicole Stern, William Buchanan, Hailey Bagshaw, Ryan Buchanan, Ciara Buchanan and Athena Milliron. She was preceded in death by her father, William Jones; her mother, Bernice Jones; and sister, Mary Ann Burkhart.
There will be no public viewing.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Nov. 30, 2019