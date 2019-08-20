Home

David A. Roskov Obituary
David A. Roskov, 62, of Wilmerding, passed away Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. He was the loving brother of Larry (Debbie Galvin) Roskov; proud uncle of Jodi (Chad) Price, Alesia (Darryl) Smith, Michael Roskov, Krystal (Raouf) Meridji, Christie (James Catterall) Roskov, Alecia (John) Dimatteo and Jeremy (Talin) Drabik; and great uncle to Tyrekk Brooks, Emily Johnson, Hayden Price, Avery Price, Nadya Dimatteo, Joslyn Drabik, Luka Drabik and Michael Roskov Jr. He is also survived by his loving cousins, Barbara (Gerry) Cope, Abbie (Gerald) Cunha, John (Jen Grazino) Lloyd, Jackie (Dennis) Koscielski, Alice Kronas, John Hronas and Mick (Denise) Pattakos. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Marian (Pattakos) Roskov; and brother, John (surviving wife, Deonna Saccamano) Roskov.
Services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to JOBE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., Turtle Creek (412-823-1950).
www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Aug. 20, 2019
