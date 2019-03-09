|
David Hausman died Wednesday, March 6, 2019. He was the devoted husband of Jennie Titlebaum Hausman; beloved father of Alan W. (Stacey) Hausman, Linda Hausman and Stuart (Jennifer) Hausman; brother of the late Ruth Altshuler; grandfather of Duncan Hausman, Will (Brittany) Okoniewski and Erin Okoniewski; and is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Sunday at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL INC., 5509 Centre Ave., Shadyside. Visitation will be one and one half hour prior to services, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Interment will be private.
Contributions may be made to , 444 Liberty Ave., No. 1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237. www.schugar.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019