Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
(412) 621-8282
Resources
More Obituaries for David Hausman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Hausman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David Hausman Obituary
David Hausman died Wednesday, March 6, 2019. He was the devoted husband of Jennie Titlebaum Hausman; beloved father of Alan W. (Stacey) Hausman, Linda Hausman and Stuart (Jennifer) Hausman; brother of the late Ruth Altshuler; grandfather of Duncan Hausman, Will (Brittany) Okoniewski and Erin Okoniewski; and is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Sunday at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL INC., 5509 Centre Ave., Shadyside. Visitation will be one and one half hour prior to services, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Interment will be private.
Contributions may be made to , 444 Liberty Ave., No. 1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237. www.schugar.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now