David L. Erwin, 90, of Aspinwall and Conneaut Lake, Pa., died Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Born at home in Wilkinsburg, June 5, 1930, Dave and his family moved to Glenshaw in the early 1940s where Dave attended two years at Shaler High School before moving to Aspinwall in 1946. He graduated from Aspinwall High School in 1948 and attended the University of Pittsburgh, graduating with a bachelor of pharmacy degree in 1952. He was drafted by the Army that same year and served in the medical battalion as a staff pharmacist during the Korean Conflict until October 1954. After being honorably discharged that same year, Dave began work as a pharmacist at his father's business, Erwin's Pharmacy, in Aspinwall. He then took over that business when his father retired in 1961 and was both pharmacist and proprietor of Erwin's Pharmacy from 1961 through 1989. In 1990, Dave worked for the Veterans Administration Hospital as a pharmacist through 1995 when he retired. In his younger years, Dave participated in many sports and activities including alpine skiing, scuba diving, skin diving, boating and water skiing, excelling in both slalom skiing and ski jumping. In addition, he was a charter member of the Conneaut Lake (Water) Ski Club and was a lifelong diehard Steelers fan, having season tickets and following the Steelers from Forbes Field to Heinz Field. Also, Dave was a member of Aspinwall Presbyterian Church since 1946 and was also a 65-year Freemason, belonging to the John E. Mair Lodge No. 729, the Gourgas Lodge of Perfection Scottish Rite and the Syria Shrine. Dave was lucky enough to enjoy 25 years of retirement, spending six months of each year in Conneaut Lake, enjoying boating, water skiing and the lake area itself. Dave was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Helen Erwin, in-laws, Wilbur (Ditty) and Josephine Murphy, and his wife of 55 years, Joan Erwin; also, brothers-in-law, Willis Gertner and William Murphy. He is survived by his daughter, Victoria Erwin and son, Robert Erwin (Julie), and three grandchildren, Nicholas, Allison and Megan Erwin, along with his sister, Betty Gertner, as well as his sister-in-law, Sylvia Carr (Hugh), and sister-in-law, Karen Murphy. He is also survived by nieces, Marcia Bowman, Sandy (Dave) Weissinger, Lynn (Will) Murphy-O'Donovan, and nephews, Eric (Kate) Gertner and Patrick (Rachel) Carr, as well as several cousins. Family and friends will be received from 2 p.m. until the service at 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at the WEDDELL-AJAK FUNERAL HOME,100 Center Ave., Aspinwall, with the Rev. Scott Hill officiating. Due to the current public health crisis, masks and social distancing are required. Interment will be private at Allegheny County Memorial Park, McCandless Township. Memorial contributions may be made in his name by mail or online to Aspinwall Volunteer Fire Department, 217 Commercial Ave., Aspinwall, PA 15215, (aspinwallvfd.org
) or the Boy Scouts at BSA - Camp Guyasuta, 300 23rd St., Sharpsburg, PA 15215. (campguyasuta.org
).