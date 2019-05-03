Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simons Funeral Home Inc.
7720 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
(412) 367-3100
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Bui
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah Bui

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Deborah Bui Obituary
Deborah Haseman Bui, 61, of The Woodlands, Texas, formerly of Pittsburgh, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Richard (Rick) Bui; mother of Jonathan (Joanna) Bui and Justin Bui; sister of Gayle Forsythe; and grandmother of Ella and Matthew. Deborah was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Dorthy Haseman.
Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 5, 2019, at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME INC., 7720 Perry Highway, www.simonsfuneralhome.com. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in Memorial Park Presbyterian Church, 8800 Peebles Road.
Contributions may be made in memory of Deborah to the MD Anderson Cancer Center. www.mdanderson.org.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only from May 3 to May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Simons Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now