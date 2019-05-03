|
|
Deborah Haseman Bui, 61, of The Woodlands, Texas, formerly of Pittsburgh, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Richard (Rick) Bui; mother of Jonathan (Joanna) Bui and Justin Bui; sister of Gayle Forsythe; and grandmother of Ella and Matthew. Deborah was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Dorthy Haseman.
Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 5, 2019, at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME INC., 7720 Perry Highway, www.simonsfuneralhome.com. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in Memorial Park Presbyterian Church, 8800 Peebles Road.
Contributions may be made in memory of Deborah to the MD Anderson Cancer Center. www.mdanderson.org.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only from May 3 to May 4, 2019