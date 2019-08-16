Home

Copeland Funeral Home
981 Brodhead Rd
Moon Township, PA 15108
(412) 262-1390
Deborah Stratico Obituary
Deborah Stratico (DeVilling), 66, of Moon Township, passed Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019. Strong, brave, kind and loving woman, wife, mother, grammy and friend, she was a daughter of the late Nelson C. DeVilling and Lorraine Oswant; beloved wife of Joseph C. Stratico Jr.; mother of Joseph C. Stratico III and Diana (Troy) Benesh; grandmother of Aria and Torin Benesh; and sister of Luanne Romantine (Ralph), Mary Ann Fertal (Andrew) and the late Donna DeVilling. Thank you for loving us unconditionally. Deb truly was a wonderful person who will be greatly missed.
Faamily will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at COPELAND MOON TOWNSHIP FUNERAL HOME, 981 Brodhead Road, where prayers will be recited at 9:15 a.m. Monday followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Joseph Church.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Aug. 16, 2019
