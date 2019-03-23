Denise (Rosenfeld) Malvin, of Boca Raton, Fla., formerly of Squirrel Hill, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Dr. Jack Malvin; loving mother of Reid Malvin (Courtney), Brett Malvin, all of New Jersey, and Kari Vissichelli (Christopher), of Pittsburgh; devoted grandmother of Emma Joely and Riley Whitney; sister of the late Sherri Pisarek; daughter of the late Jack and Rose Rosenfeld; also survived by nieces and nephews. Denise was a dedicated teacher for the Pittsburgh Public Schools and will be remembered for her unwavering love and devotion to her family. She will be sorely missed by everyone who knew her.

Services will be at noon Monday, March 25, 2019, AT RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL INC., 5509 Centre Ave., Shadyside. Visitation will be one hour prior to services (11 a.m. to noon). Interment will be in Beth Shalom Cemetery.

Contributions may be made to , 707 Grant St., No. 3700, Pittsburgh, PA 15219. www.schugar.com. Published in Trib Total Media, online only from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019