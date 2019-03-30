Dennis Byron Snyder, 67, of Port Vue/McKeesport, passed away from cancer Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at his home, surrounded by family members. He was born Dec. 24, 1951, in McKeesport to Blair and Betty Snyder. Dennis married Michele Glagola on May 21, 1972. They had two children, Michael and Ben, and an adopted daughter, Kirstan. Dennis was a veteran, drafted into the Army as a medic during the Vietnam War. He worked for the state Wine and Spirits stores as a clerk for many years in Homewood, Swissvale and Edgewood Town Square, and retired from the Olympia Shopping Center location. He was an avid fisherman who loved spending his time on the riverbanks or the lake shore. He liked to bring home stray animals and people, always willing pick up someone who needed a hand. He is survived by brothers, Pete, Danny, Howard and Ron. He has four grandchildren, Megan, Dyllan, Emilyn and Hazen; and one great-granddaughter, Abby.

There will be no formal funeral services, but we will be holding a gathering and an appreciation of life at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 31, at his favorite fishing spot in McKeesport, Pier 17. This location is not accessible for individuals with physical limitations.

The family has requested that you not send flowers, but instead, grocery store gift cards would be greatly appreciated.