Dennis Keith Smulick, 66, of Gibsonia, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 26, 2019. He was born June 9, 1953, in Natrona Heights, the son of the late Tofle "Tom" and Alice (Reekie) Smulick. Dennis retired from UPMC Passavant Hospital in 2015, where he was employed in the maintenance department. He previously worked in the coal industry until 1981. Dennis enjoyed cooking, country music and dancing, fishing, golfing and gathering firewood for bonfires at his lake home, the "Polish Riviera" on Lake Erie, where family and friends gathered. He will be missed by many, but the memories of him will live on through those who knew and loved him. In addition to his parents, Dennis was preceded in death by two sons, Peter and Andrew. Survivors include his beloved wife of 44 years, Amy R. (Summers) Smulick; a son, Dennis Smulick Jr.; a daughter, Destinee Lovich (David); two grandchildren, Tessa and Easton; two brothers, Tom Smulick (Yvonne) and Gary Smulick (Wendy); one sister, Jeanine Delusio (Eligio); as well as many nieces and nephews.

A picnic celebration of Dennis' life will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at the family lake home in Harborcreek Township (Erie, Pa.). The family invites family and friends to please bring a story and/or photo of Dennis to share.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502. Share your condolences at www.dusckas-taylorfuneralhome.com. Published in Trib Total Media, online only on July 7, 2019