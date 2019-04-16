Home

Tunie Funeral Home
218 E. 11th Ave
Homestead, PA 15120
412-462-6466
Diane R. Robinson

Diane R. Robinson Obituary
Diane R. Robinson, 65, of Clairton, passed away Wednesday, April, 10, 2019, at UPMC McKeesport. She leaves to cherish her memory siblings, Lee Robinson Jr., of Pittsburgh, Janice Robinson, of New York, and other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the Church of Jesus Christ, 508 Reed St., Clairton. The memorial service will follow visitation. Interment will be at Roundhill Cemetery, Elizabeth, Pa. Arrangements are by the TUNIE FUNERAL HOME, 218 E. 11th Ave., Homestead.
www.tuniefuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Apr. 16, 2019
