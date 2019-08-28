Home

Dolores J. Ashley

Dolores J. Ashley Obituary
Dolores J. (Williams) Ashley, 90, of Latrobe, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church, with the Trinity clergy officiating. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the World Hunger Fund at Trinity Lutheran Church, 331 Weldon St., Latrobe, PA 15650. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019
