Dolores K. LiVolsi, 90, of Forest Hills, passed away on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. She was the loving mother of Carla Weeks (Craig), Annette Kautz (Jon), Dr. Dina LiVolsi, and Wendy Janakis (Ross); dear grandmother of David LiVolsi (Shelby), SarahAnn McFadden (Bruce), Michael and Mario Janakis, and Jason and Daniel Weeks; great-grandmother of LuLu and Roman; sister of Joseph Krusinski (the late Joanne) and Richard Krusinski (Velma). Dolly was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony J. LiVolsi. Private entombment took place in Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements are by WOLFE MEMORIAL, LLC. www.wolfepgh.com
. The family suggests memorial gifts to Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, One Schenley Park, Pittsburgh PA 15213, https://www.phipps.conservatory.org
.