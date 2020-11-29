1/1
Dolores K. LiVolsi
1929 - 2020
Dolores K. LiVolsi, 90, of Forest Hills, passed away on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. She was the loving mother of Carla Weeks (Craig), Annette Kautz (Jon), Dr. Dina LiVolsi, and Wendy Janakis (Ross); dear grandmother of David LiVolsi (Shelby), SarahAnn McFadden (Bruce), Michael and Mario Janakis, and Jason and Daniel Weeks; great-grandmother of LuLu and Roman; sister of Joseph Krusinski (the late Joanne) and Richard Krusinski (Velma). Dolly was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony J. LiVolsi. Private entombment took place in Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements are by WOLFE MEMORIAL, LLC. www.wolfepgh.com. The family suggests memorial gifts to Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, One Schenley Park, Pittsburgh PA 15213, https://www.phipps.conservatory.org.

Published in Triblive Online Only on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wolfe Memorial, Inc.
3604 Greensburg Pike
Pittsburgh, PA 15221
412-731-5001
