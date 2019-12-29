|
|
Dolores Sabatini Kordella, 82, currently of Whitehall, and formerly of Smock, Pa., passed away Friday morning, Dec. 27, 2019, in St. Clair Hospital in Mt. Lebanon, with her loving family by her side, following a brief illness. She was born March 22, 1937, in Smock, Pa., a daughter of Nazzareno and Maria Orsini Sabatini. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Victor Paul Kordella, Dec. 18, 2018. Dolores was formerly a member of St. Hedwig Catholic Church, Smock, where she served as a Eucharistic minister, member of the choir, officer and member of Christian Mothers, and CCD teacher. She became a member of St. John the Baptist, Perryopolis, upon the closing of St. Hedwig's Parish. She was a wonderful cook, baker, loving wife, mother, Nonna, and Great-Nonna. Dolores was also a retired beautician who owned and operated her own beauty shop in Smock for a number of years. Dolores is survived by her children: son, Robert Kordella and his wife, Lindsey, of Mt. Lebanon; daughter, Sherri Shanahan and her husband, Michael, of Castle Shannon; grandchildren, Kelsey Giotta and her husband, Dennis, of Massillon, Ohio, Kara Wockley and her husband, Ryan, of Clinton, Pa., and Michael Shanahan, of Castle Shannon; great-granddaughter, Margaret Giotta, of Massillon, Ohio; sisters, Melvina Rohrer, of Lancaster, Pa., and Josephine Hudik, of Uniontown, Pa.; along with many nieces and nephews and their families.
Dolores' family will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME, 305 Rear Independence St., Perryopolis, PA. Prayers of Transfer will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, followed by a funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Perryopolis, with Father Efren Ambre as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Hedwig Cemetery, Smock, Pa. The fosary will be prayed at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home.
The family requests that memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities. Online condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Dec. 29, 2019