Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
(412) 856-4747
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Word of God Parish
7446 McClure Ave
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Liddell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores Liddell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores Liddell Obituary
Dolores (Young) Payne Liddell, 72, of Pittsburgh, passed away Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. She was the wife of Robert Liddell; sister of Bob (Cynthia) Young; and also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by parents, Ernest and Hedwig Young; and siblings, Ernest Young and Lillian Silvas. Dolores was the owner of Allegheny Hearing Instruments, past president of Monroeville Rotary, and an avid street rodder.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville, 412-856-4747. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Word of God Parish, 7446 McClure Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15218. Interment will follow at Plum Creek Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Rotary District 7300 Foundation, care of Virginia Finnegan, 228 Jefferson Lane, Cranberry Township, PA 16066. www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -