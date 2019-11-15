|
Dolores (Young) Payne Liddell, 72, of Pittsburgh, passed away Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. She was the wife of Robert Liddell; sister of Bob (Cynthia) Young; and also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by parents, Ernest and Hedwig Young; and siblings, Ernest Young and Lillian Silvas. Dolores was the owner of Allegheny Hearing Instruments, past president of Monroeville Rotary, and an avid street rodder.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville, 412-856-4747. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Word of God Parish, 7446 McClure Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15218. Interment will follow at Plum Creek Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Rotary District 7300 Foundation, care of Virginia Finnegan, 228 Jefferson Lane, Cranberry Township, PA 16066. www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Nov. 15, 2019