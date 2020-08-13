Dolores M. (Majetich) Gorse, 89, of Willoughby, Ohio, formerly of Lawrenceville, died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Mathias Gorse Jr., loving mother of Lynne (David) Ernes and Keith M. (Betsy Thomas) Gorse, devoted grandmother of Erin and Tyler Gorse and daughter of the late Michael and Josephine (Wiskowski) Majetich. Visitation will be from 11 to 11:30 a.m. Friday at DALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD., Butler and 46th streets, Lawrenceville (Pittsburgh, PA 15201), followed by funeral service at noon at St. Augustine Cemetery Chapel. There will be a virtual graveside service through Zoom; the stream will begin at 11:50 a.m. Friday. The link for the Zoom meeting is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88607426612
. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of Notre Dame (www.sndchardon.org
). www.dalessandroltd.com
.