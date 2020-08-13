1/1
Dolores M. Gorse
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores M. (Majetich) Gorse, 89, of Willoughby, Ohio, formerly of Lawrenceville, died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Mathias Gorse Jr., loving mother of Lynne (David) Ernes and Keith M. (Betsy Thomas) Gorse, devoted grandmother of Erin and Tyler Gorse and daughter of the late Michael and Josephine (Wiskowski) Majetich. Visitation will be from 11 to 11:30 a.m. Friday at DALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD., Butler and 46th streets, Lawrenceville (Pittsburgh, PA 15201), followed by funeral service at noon at St. Augustine Cemetery Chapel. There will be a virtual graveside service through Zoom; the stream will begin at 11:50 a.m. Friday. The link for the Zoom meeting is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88607426612. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of Notre Dame (www.sndchardon.org). www.dalessandroltd.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Triblive Online Only on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D`Alessandro Funeral Home (Lawrenceville)
4522 Butler St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
412-682-6500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by D`Alessandro Funeral Home (Lawrenceville)

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved