Dolores Marie (Charlton) Markham, 87, of Plum Borough, died Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Hayward Markham; mother of Paul Markham, Cindy (Joe) Shamrock, Brian (Jackie) Charlton, Vincent Markham, Jeffrey (the late Lynn) Markham and the late Keith Markham; mother-in-law of Melissa Markham; grandmother of 17; great-grandmother of 12; sister of Marilyn Long, Helen Carter, Anita Carnabucci, Roy Charlton, the late Regis and John Charlton; and is also survived by nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by parents, Regis and Dorothy Charlton. She was a lifelong, devout Catholic; active in many local parishes. Dolores was a loving caregiver to many in her family. When she had the opportunity, she enjoyed socializing at the Renton Club. Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOME LTD./ROTH CHAPEL, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in St. John the Baptist Church of Holy Family Parish. Interment will be at Plum Creek Cemetery. If desired, donations to honor Dolores' memory may be made to Allegheny Home Care Hospice, 4 Allegheny Square E No. 603, Pittsburgh, PA 15212.



