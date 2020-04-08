Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
3343 Rte 130
Harrison City, PA 15636
(724) 744-2721
Resources
More Obituaries for Domenica Hayes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Domenica Hayes


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Domenica Hayes Obituary
Domenica Hayes, 87, of Harrison City, died Monday, April 6, 2020. She was born Sept. 21, 1932, in Pittsburgh, to the late Benny and Concetta (DeSimone) Saienni. Domenica was the former secretary of St. Regis Catholic School, and was a member of St. Barbara Catholic Church. She was very active, having enjoyed aerobics and tap. She loved writing poetry, camping, cooking and spending time with her grandson, T.J. Domenica will be dearly missed by her children, John Edward Hayes, Gregory Alan Hayes and Lauren Marie (Donald) Filus; her grandson, Theodore "T.J." Filus; and a brother, Dante Saienni. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of nearly 60 years, John G. Hayes, and a brother, Edward Saienni. Due to the health concerns regarding Covid-19, there will be no public services. Domenica will be laid to rest with her husband, John, privately in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Arrangements are entrusted to LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721. Domenica benefited from the wonderful activities provided by the Greensburg Care Center. As a thoughtful memorial, her family would like to arrange a special donation to the center. To enable this, please make donations to Lauren Filus at 218 Summit View Drive, Jeannette, PA 15644. Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Domenica's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -