Domenico Consales, 89, of White Oak, died Monday, May 27, 2019. He emigrated in 1963 from his birthplace, Mondragone, Italy, where he was born March 14, 1930. He was the oldest offspring and only son of the late Salvatore Consales and Matilde Del Prete. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Michelina d'Aiello Consales, and daughter, Matilde, of White Oak. He is also survived by sisters, Vittoria Consales, of Rome, Italy, and Maria Consales, of Caserta, Italy; and many nieces and nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his sister, Carmela. In Italy, he worked in agriculture with his family for many years. In the United States, he worked in shipping and packing for Berarducci Brothers. He was a welder at Reliance Steel, in Christy Park, a machinist for Westinghouse Airbrake, and a guard at Kane, in McKeesport. He was a member of St. Angela Merici Church. He was known for being a very strong-willed, anxious, independent, neat, organized and frugal man. He told many stories of his beloved Italy. He loved to walk, read, sunbathe, garden and bake bread. He could build anything for the home from scratch, often with impressive detail. He enjoyed desserts and Italian music. He was very devoted and attached to his wife and daughter and was very much a homebody. He was a thoughtful brother, and a caring, affectionate uncle who loved being with his family.

Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 1, 2019, at SRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES, 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131 (Sue Striffler Galaski, supervisor, 412-678-6177. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12:30 p.m. in St. Angela Merici Church, 1640 Fawcett Ave., White Oak, PA 15131. Entombment will follow.

To share a memory or condolence, visit www.strifflerfuneralhomes.com. Published in Trib Total Media, online only on May 30, 2019