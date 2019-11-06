|
Dominic "Luga" Furlano, 88, of North Versailles, peacefully went to be with the Lord on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. Dom was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Barbara Furlano. Dom was the loving father of Michael (Rhonda Liptak) Furlano, Mark (Tina) Furlano and Gina (Tim Schaffer) Furlano; Pap-Pap to Jennifer (Jimmy Dodds and children) Gajdos, Vanessa (Thomas) Robosky and Mariah (Brad Robinson) Furlano; great-grandfather to Bianca Gajdos, Bennett Robinson and Lyla Robosky; brother of Catherine (Furlano) Fagan, of Penn Valley, Calif.; and father-in-law to Victoria Furlano. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Dom was preceded in death by his parents, John and Jennie Furlano; sisters, Patricia Wadkowski and Frances Furlano; and brother-in-law, Luke Fagan. Dominic was a hard worker and loyal family man. He served his country as an Army sergeant in Korea and returned home to start a family with his true love, Barb. Dom worked for Union Railroad, Westinghouse Electric and Bristol Babcock until he "retired." In his retirement, he continued to work every day, running Manmarc LTD alongside his son, Mark, with the help of Michael and Gina for many years. Dom was a member of the Eastern Gas Compression Round Table for 10 years and oversaw and coordinated the Appalachian Gas Measurement Course held annually at RMU for 50 years. Dom was also a member of the John A. Brashear Masonic Lodge No. 742 for the past 29 years, serving as secretary for three years from 2003 to 2006. For 60 years, he was a member of St. Robert Bellarmine Church, where he served as an usher. Dom's family was blessed to have Gallagher Hospice Services at our side through the end and are eternally thankful for their support.
Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at ALFIERI FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 Marguerite Ave., Wilmerding, PA 15148, 412-824-4332. A Masonic service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, East McKeesport. Dom will be laid to rest, beside his beloved Barbara, in New St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery with military honors.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only from Nov. 6 to Nov. 14, 2019