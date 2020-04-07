|
|
Dominic James "Nico" DeFalco, 17, of Allegheny Township, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020, in Allegheny Township after injuries sustained in an ATV accident. He was born Friday, May 17, 2002, in Sacile, Italy, the son of Michael Anthony and Melissa Kay Mannella DeFalco. He was a senior at Kiski Area High School. Dominic was awaiting his departure to San Antonio, Texas, for boot camp to begin his enlistment with the Air Force. He enjoyed playing and watching sports, playing video games, loved listening to music and spending time with his cats, but he especially loved the time he spent with his family and friends. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brothers, Zachary M. DeFalco, of Montgomery, Ala., and Jacob A. DeFalco, of Leechburg; his paternal grandmother, Susanne Hoover DeFalco; and his maternal grandparents, Ed and Jacqueline Moffatt Mannella. He was preceded death by his paternal grandfather, Steven C. DeFalco. Due to public health concerns and our concerns for our families, all visitation and services will be private. Interment will be held at Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME, 1916 Moore Ave., North Apollo. To view and send online condolences, visit us at www.corridonifuneralhomes.com.