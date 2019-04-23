Donald E. Keys, 83, of Gibsonia, died Sunday, April 21, 2019. He was born Nov. 1, 1935, in Latrobe. He was dearly loved by his wife, Jeanne (Furey) Keys; survived by brother and sister-in-law, David and Joan Furey; and nieces and nephews, Bob, Lora, Brooke, and Brett Haney, and Carolyn, Rod, Lauren and Ian Johnson, Larry Keys and Dora Alsippii.

Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at SCHELLHAAS & SONS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES INC., 1600 Stone Mansion Drive, Sewickley, PA 15143 (Franklin Park/Wexford), where a service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday

. After serving four years in the Navy, Don earned degrees from California University of Pa. and Penn State, leading to a 30-year career as a science teacher in the North Hills School District. He also volunteered for many organizations over the years, his favorites were as treasurer of Pennsylvania Science Teachers Association for 30-plus years, as well as serving as an original and devoted member of Pine Township Parks and Recreation Committee for 25 years, for which a park pavilion was named for him in 2015. Don was the son of the late Earl and Violet Keys; and brother of the late Howard Keys, Violet Marshall and Lorraine Mickinak. In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Northern Tier Library, 4015 Dickey Road, Gibsonia, PA 15044 or Friends of Pine Community Parks, 100 Pine Park Drive, Wexford, PA 15090. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com. Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary