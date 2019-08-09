|
|
Donald Lawrence Raymond Babbit, 49, of Glenshaw, passed away suddenly Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. He was born Nov. 2, 1969, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Ronald Stanley Babbit and Carol Lee (Curran) Babbit. Donald was a loving husband and devoted father. Some of his favorite activities included watching his daughter perform on stage and his son passing his next Karate Belt test. He was always present, encouraging and loving. He will be deeply missed. He was a dedicated math teacher for more than 20 years at Penn Hills High School, well-revered by his colleagues and students. He was awarded the "Teacher of the Year Award" in May, 2019. His hobbies included golfing, fishing and attending estate sales. He also enjoyed vacation time on Long Island Beach, N.J., a home away from home, where he could relax and be with his family. Left to cherish Donald's memory are his loving wife of 20 years, Page Babbit; his children, Zoe and Lachlan Babbit; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Carol and Robert Lindsay; his brother, Corey Babbit; his sisters, Janet Brienza and Ronda Babbit; and many more loving extended family members.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, and from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in the ELOISE B. KYPER FUNERAL HOME INC., 2702 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. The funeral service will follow at 5 p.m. in the Funeral Home Formal Chapel with Dr. Dirk Lesnett, officiating.
Written tributes and memorials are welcomed and encouraged at www.Kyperfuneralhome.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019