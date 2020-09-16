Donald H. Stewart Sr., 88, of Rostraver, passed away with his loving family at his side Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. Born Dec. 2, 1931, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Kennedy George and Viola (Hess) Stewart. Donald was an electronic switchman and worked for 31 years for Bell Telephone Co. He has enjoyed his retirement since 1982. He served his country in the Army during the Korean War. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Joan Anna (Stepnick) Stewart; daughter, Deborah Barron; sons, Donald H. (Christine) Stewart Jr. and James Kennedy (Joyce) Stewart; seven grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Robin C. Barron Sr. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township, 724-929-7934. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, www.alzfdn.org
