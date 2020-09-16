1/
Donald Stewart Sr.
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald H. Stewart Sr., 88, of Rostraver, passed away with his loving family at his side Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. Born Dec. 2, 1931, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Kennedy George and Viola (Hess) Stewart. Donald was an electronic switchman and worked for 31 years for Bell Telephone Co. He has enjoyed his retirement since 1982. He served his country in the Army during the Korean War. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Joan Anna (Stepnick) Stewart; daughter, Deborah Barron; sons, Donald H. (Christine) Stewart Jr. and James Kennedy (Joyce) Stewart; seven grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Robin C. Barron Sr. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township, 724-929-7934. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, www.alzfdn.org. www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Triblive Online Only on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James C. Stump Funeral Home
580 Circle Drive
Belle Vernon, PA 15012
7249297934
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by James C. Stump Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved