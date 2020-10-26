Donna Lee Lidey Freedman, of the North Hills, died at home Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. She was born Nov. 2, 1946 in Pittsburgh, daughter of the late May and James Lidey. Donna graduated from Perry North High School. Shortly after graduation, she married Ralph Freedman Jr. and had three children, Kimberly, RC and Melissa. Donna worked as a correctional officer for the Allegheny County Jail, from which she retired after 26 years. Her passions during retirement included cooking, politics, painting and spending time with her family. "Big D," as she was affectionately called, will always be remembered for her fierce and loyal spirit, being true to her word, and bringing a loving light to the world. She will be fondly remembered by her son, RC Freedman (Jodie); daughter, Kim Salamida (Chris); sister, Sandy Niglio (James); brother, Rick Lidey (Deborah); sister, Carol Ann Lidey (Vicki); son-in-law, Pete Bouffard; former spouse, Ralph Freedman; grandchildren, Forest Salamida, Sylvan Salamida, Sage Salamida, Maylin Bouffard, Zyler Freedman and Zaylee Freedman; as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her brother, Roy Lidey; sister, Linda Lidey Whitten; brother, James Lidey; and daughter, Melissa Freedman Bouffard. We know she is once again with her mother and daughter, grateful to no longer be wearing a mask. Donna's wish is to spend eternity among the seas, where her ashes will be scattered in the ocean at a later date.



