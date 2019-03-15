Donna Lee (Schofield) Maxwell, 80, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the Brethren Home, New Oxford. Donna was born Sept. 12, 1938, in Pittsburgh, to Thomas and Aida Schofield. She married Russell Charles Maxwell Jr. July 22, 1961, at the Emory Methodist Church, in Pittsburgh. Her husband, Russell, predeceased her. She is survived by her older sister, Jean Fishel; one son and two daughters, Todd and Belinda Maxwell, of Hanover, Pa., Amy and Jim Barbarino, of Washington, Pa., and Erin and Jay Smith, of Jamestown, N.C. Surviving are five grandchildren, Joe and Dan Maxwell, Joshua, Jordan and Julia Smith. Donna was a graduate of Peabody High School, Pittsburgh, and in 1960 earned a teaching degree from The University of Pittsburgh. She worked at the Pittsburgh Zoo as a Chimpanzee babysitter and was on "What's My Line" as such in 1960. She performed on a KDKA radio show called Starlets on Parade. After marriage, she taught school at Edwards Air Force Base for three years. Returning east, she lived three years in Cumberland, Md., to Monroeville in 1967 and Level Green in 1972. When Russ died in 2016, she came to live with Todd and Belinda near Hanover for a year before finally moving to Brookside at the Brethren Home. She was an Avon lady for many years, supplementing the family income, and later as a Hershey Chocolate merchandiser for 22 years. After retirement, Donna and Russ enjoyed traveling to see friends and family. They enjoyed Pittsburgh Pirates baseball, attending two games a week. "Let's Go Bucs." Donna was a member of the Crossroads Presbyterian Church, in Monroeville, singing in the choir most of those years. She knew and was known by everyone, the butcher, post office, bank, stadium and parking lot attendants among many others.

Friends may call on the family from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, in Crossroads Presbyterian Church. The family will have a private service and interment.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Crossroads Presbyterian Church Music Program, 2310 Haymaker Road, Monroeville, PA 15146. Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary