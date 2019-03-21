Donna L. Hoetzlein Tipton, 72, of Washington, died Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Southmont of Presbyterian Seniorcare, Washington. She was born May 30, 1946, in Brentwood, a daughter of Gerard and Madeline Feiereisen Hoetzlein. She was Catholic by faith. Donna was a former food and beverage manager of the Holiday Inn Meadowlands and had also worked as a LPN. Her true passion in life, besides her family, was cooking, whether it was for one or 100. Donna was also an avid animal lover. She is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Heather and Eric Weis, of Coal Center, and Darla Hall, of Washington; two sons, Travis Hardester, of Coal Center, and Jim McConeghy, of Ellsworth; three grandchildren, Natalie Collin, Chris Harps and Brendan Harps; and several nieces and nephews. Donna was preceded in death by her husband, David Tipton, on Dec. 14, 2006; and a sister, Carol Lee.

Donna's family will receive friends from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, in the LEONARD M. PAVLIC FUNERAL HOMES INC., 405 Main St., Bentleyville, where a memorial service will begin at 10 a.m., with the Rev. Donald Chortos, Senior Parochial Vicar of St. Katherine Drexel Parish, presiding. Interment will be private. Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary