Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alfieri Funeral Home
201 Marguerite Ave.
Wilmerding, PA 15148
412-824-4332
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothea Hoffman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothea Hoffman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothea Hoffman Obituary
Dorothea "Tootie" (Tischmann) Hoffman, 86, of Pitcairn, died peacefully Friday, May 10, 2019. Dorothea was the beloved daughter of the late Arthur and Dorothea (Saunders) Tischmann; loving mother of Gary and Harry Hoffman; and grandmother of Christian, Stephanie, Brendon, Jaelan and Brianna. She is also survived by her sisters, Ilene Summers, Lori Geyer and Sandy Mayer; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, and sister, Arthea Arlet.
Family and friends welcome from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday in the ALFIERI FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 Marguerite Ave., Wilmerding, PA 15148, 412-824-4332. A blessing service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Dorothea will be laid to rest in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park.
Please visit us at www.alfierifuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now