Dorothea "Tootie" (Tischmann) Hoffman, 86, of Pitcairn, died peacefully Friday, May 10, 2019. Dorothea was the beloved daughter of the late Arthur and Dorothea (Saunders) Tischmann; loving mother of Gary and Harry Hoffman; and grandmother of Christian, Stephanie, Brendon, Jaelan and Brianna. She is also survived by her sisters, Ilene Summers, Lori Geyer and Sandy Mayer; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, and sister, Arthea Arlet.
Family and friends welcome from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday in the ALFIERI FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 Marguerite Ave., Wilmerding, PA 15148, 412-824-4332. A blessing service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Dorothea will be laid to rest in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on May 12, 2019