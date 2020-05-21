Dorothy "Dottie" Farrar Smith, 93, of Bethel Park, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020. She was born April 20, 1927, in Jefferson City, Tenn., the daughter of the late Roy and Aline (Taylor) Farrar. She was a devoted wife to the late James A. Smith through their nearly 63 years of marriage, and his tireless caregiver through the final years of his life; loving mother of Sarah-Wade Smith, Mark (Kathleen) Smith, Ann Smith (Chris) Stillwell, Jean Smith and Tom Smith; proud grandmother of Adam (Theresa) Smith, Bryan Smith, Drew Stillwell (fiancee Sophia), and Scott Stillwell; and great-grandmother to Isabelle, Emmalyn and Calvin Smith. Dottie was predeceased by her siblings, Elizabeth (Archie) Smith, James (Agnes) Farrar, Roy "Toad" Farrar and Joe (Betty) Farrar; sister-in-law, Jane Farrar; and brother-in-law, Frank Juntunen. She is survived by her siblings, William (Frances) Farrar and Brenda Juntunen; sisters-in-law, Helen "Pinky" Farrar and Mary Wade (John) Green; and by many loving nieces and nephews. Dottie's father and three of her brothers were funeral directors and she helped out with the family business. This included driving ambulances, which contributed to her lifelong lead foot. She continued pushing the speed limit into her 90's on frequent road trips to family gatherings. She graduated from Carson-Newman College in Jefferson City. After her marriage, she dedicated her life to her family, her friends and her church. Dottie was a longtime member of the congregation of Christ United Methodist Church, and developed strong bonds with the ladies of the Martha's Circle, who were very supportive of her during her last months. She was the epitome of a strong, feisty, Southern woman and, in true Southern fashion, she never met a stranger. She made new friends easily and held old friends close. Dottie's husband, Jim, often said she could be in the middle of the Sahara desert and find someone to chat with. Dottie loved singing hymns, bowling, bridge, lemon-filled doughnuts, "Chick-a-fil" shakes and almost anything pink. She graced her family with unconditional love and she will be deeply missed. Arrangements are by BEINHAUERS. With the current state of the world, Dottie's funeral service will be private, but the family will hold a memorial service at a later date. Those who wish to support Dottie's family during their private funeral service may visit www.beinhauer.com. and "Light a Candle," at no cost. Anyone may submit a heartfelt message to the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ United Methodist Church, 44 Highland Road, Bethel Park, PA 15102.
Published in Triblive Online Only on May 21, 2020.