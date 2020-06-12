Ed "Bert" Bertha Sr., 90, of Plum Borough, quietly passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020. The world has lost another great man, my dad. He was born in 1929, the son of Hungarian immigrants (Michael and Elizabeth), and raised in Penn Hills during the Depression. His father, a blacksmith by trade, was a jack-of-all-trades, and he learned well from him. The Depression motto "use it up, wear it out, make do or do without" certainly was true during his childhood. He had great responsibility at a very young age. It wasn't uncommon for him to walk the railroad tracks looking for coal to heat the house or rise early before school to feed the chickens. Times were sure different. These experiences, however, shaped who he was as a man. When the Korean War broke out, he was willing to serve and willing to sacrifice. He served in the Army Air Corps at the beginning of the Korean War, giving almost five years of service and earning four Bronze Stars and a Purple Heart. The war changed him and he carried a heavy load for the remainder of his years. He was a proud man who never spoke of his wartime experiences, but one could see in his eyes what was sacrificed. He was an honorable man and a true patriot. He returned home to study mechanical engineering at the University of Pittsburgh, met the love of his life, Dee (married 63 years), and had three children, Edward Bertha Jr., Dale and me, Tammy Kedzierski (husband Dave). His family grew to include five grandchildren, Michael (wife Sarah and great-grandchildren, Adalynn and Brooklynn), Charlotte (great-grandchild Channing), Bristol, Amanda and Jacob. It was so heartwarming to see his tenderness and love for his family. During his life, many family members passed before him: his wife, Delores; son, Dale; parents, Michael and Elizabeth; and brothers, Art and Bob. His sister-in-law, Virginia, was a source of friendship and provided immeasurable support throughout his final years. He enjoyed his work at Gulf Research and retired from Pittsburgh Corning. After retirement, he heard his new calling and joined the Korean War Veterans of Western PA--GEN Matthew B. Ridgway chapter, serving in the military honor guard. He then was asked to start the honor guard at his local American Legion Post 980 in Plum. He felt so strongly that every veteran deserved full military honors and committed himself to this cause, performing well over 3,000 military burials. Ed was a part of the "whatever it takes" generation. He had a life full of giving whatever it took: enduring the depression, fighting evil during the war, shouldering his war experiences, supporting and raising his family and serving his country and fellow man. A military burial at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies is scheduled with a family memorial following. Professional services trusted to D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD., Lawrenceville. "Day is gone, gone the sun, from the lake, from the hill, from the sky. All is well. Safely rest. God is nigh.".-'"Taps." www.dalessandroltd.com.



