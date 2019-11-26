|
|
Edith Benthin Oberkircher Rosenberger, 89, of Hampton Township, died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. She was born Sept. 19, 1930, in Pittsburgh, daughter of the late Paul and Emily Schindewolf Benthin. She was the beloved wife for 25 years of Albert P. Rosenberger and predeceased by her first husband, the late Rev. Paul E. Oberkircher. She was the loving mother of Jim (Shelia) Oberkircher, Mark (Gail) Oberkircher and Lisa (Carl) Davis; stepmother of Janice Derby and Wendy (Joseph) Relation; sister of the late Helen Schleiden and Paul, Fred and Carl Benthin; dear grandmother of Garrett, Brendan and John Oberkircher; great-grandmother of Paul, Lydia, Emily, Daniel and James; and is also survived by five step-grandchildren, Matthew, Todd, Catharine, Theresa and Mark, and one step-great-grandson, Beau.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES LTD., 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown, where services will follow visitation at noon. Interment will follow in Allegheny County Memorial Park.
Edith loved her family above everything and was a wonderful wife, mom and grandma. She will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan's Purse, samaritanspurse.org., PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Nov. 26, 2019