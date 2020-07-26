Edmund James Safran passed away peacefully Sunday, July 5, 2020, in Rheems, Pa., of natural causes. He was born Nov. 20, 1948, in Pittsburgh, the youngest of three sons of Vincent Paul Sr. and Mary Safran, of North Braddock, who predeceased him in 1994 and 2000 respectively. He is survived by his older brothers, Vincent Paul Safran Jr. and his wife, Jeanne, of Centerville, Pa., and Robert Lewis Safran Sr., of Sun Lakes, Ariz. He is also survived by a sister-in-law, Kathryn Safran, of York, Pa. Though he never had children of his own, he was affectionately known as "Uncle Eddie" to his nieces and nephews, Bobby, Julie, Leslie, Valerie, Josh and Katie. One niece, Lynly Safran McCoog, predeceased him in 2012. Uncle Eddie could certainly be described as the younger, more mischievous son of the Safran clan from North Braddock. He never shied away from humor or stirring the pot and always had a dry remark to say to anyone. He enjoyed laughter and wanted those around him to do the same. Eddie studied and received his diploma from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and went on to have myriad jobs throughout his career. He settled on a career in the auto industry and became one of the consistently top-selling car sellers in the Pittsburgh area, mostly working for No. 1 Cochran. Uncle Eddie was the fun uncle. He preferred to just be called "Ed" or "Eddie" by his nieces and nephews because he thought "Uncle" sounded too much like "Uncool" which he certainly wasn't. Uncle Eddie was known for taking his nieces and nephews on day adventures to water parks, movies and all the fun things young persons enjoy doing. He had no filter and no limits, so R-rated movies and all the candy and popcorn you could eat weren't out of the question. Eddie was a motorcycle enthusiast and enjoyed riding Triumphs and Harleys. He also was an avid hunter, and his knowledge of the sport was immense. He also enjoyed quite a bit of martial arts in his younger days. After seeing and living in a number of places in the country, Eddie settled in Pittsburgh. He was a regular member of Sunday dinner at his Mom and Dad's and stayed connected to other extended family members in the Pittsburgh community. Eddie will be remembered for his quick wit, his strong work ethic and his loving commitment to his parents, brothers, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. His crowning achievement was the camaraderie and in-person love and care he provided for his parents, especially in their later years.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store