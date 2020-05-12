Edward Earl Artman, 94, of West Leechburg, formerly of Markle, died Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Pleasant Ridge Mature Living Facility in West Leechburg. Born Dec. 20, 1925, in Allegheny Township, he resided on White Cloud Road, Markle, until moving to Pleasant Ridge in 2017. Mr. Artman attended Arnold High School and was a prominent local football player. He served with the Navy during World War II aboard the USS Philadelphia, a light cruiser, as a gunner?s mate. He was later employed with West Penn Power Co. (Allegheny Energy) for 37 years as a serviceman. Ed was a lifelong member of Pine Run Presbyterian Church in Markle, where you could always hear him whistling to the hymns. He also served as an elder and enjoyed participating with the church softball team and bowling team. He was a member of the Leechburg Chapter of the Masons as a 32nd degree Master Mason. Ed enjoyed hunting and fishing. He thoroughly enjoyed spending time at his family?s hunting camp in the Medix Run area of Clearfield County, Pa. Ed married Hazel Marie Slonaker on Oct. 4, 1950. They were married 68 years until Hazel passed last September. The Artmans built their own home in 1958 in Markle, where they resided until 2017. The couple enjoyed their retirement years spending the winter months residing in Lady Lake, Fla. Survivors include their two children, Nancy (James) Wingenroth, of Vandergrift, and Bruce (Tammy) Artman, of Eldersburg, Md.; four grandchildren, Lottie Morrison, Eddie (Jill) Morrison, Christine (Michael) Artman Bender and Chad Artman; three great-grandchildren, Lexie Morrison, Coby Morrison and Noah Bender; and a sister, Evelyn Crossland, of Apollo. Mr. Artman was preceded in death by his wife, Hazel, in September 2019; a brother, Robert in 2015; a sister, Ella Mae McGinnis in 2013; his mother, Wilda Welsh Artman in 2002; and his father, Dwight Edward Artman in 1995. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Pine Run Presbyterian Church. Interment will be at Greenwood Memorial Park. The family suggests memorial contributions be sent to Pine Run Presbyterian Church, 1117 White Cloud Road, Apollo, PA 15613.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store