Edward Eugene Handley, 70, of Elizabeth Township, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019. He was born Feb. 7, 1949, in McKeesport and was the son of the late Howard E. and Dorothy (Hollis) Handley. He was the husband of the late Eileen Francis (Mangan) Handley, who passed away Aug. 28, 2006. Edward worked for the former U.S. Steel National Tube Works and was an Air Force veteran who served during the Vietnam War. He is survived by his son, David E. and his wife, Lexy Handley, of McKeesport; sisters, Darlene, Sharon and Rhonda, of Elizabeth Township; and nieces and nephews.

