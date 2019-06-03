Home

Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory - Boston
6028 Smithfield Street
Boston, PA 15135
(412) 751-5000
Edward Handley
Edward Eugene Handley, 70, of Elizabeth Township, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019. He was born Feb. 7, 1949, in McKeesport and was the son of the late Howard E. and Dorothy (Hollis) Handley. He was the husband of the late Eileen Francis (Mangan) Handley, who passed away Aug. 28, 2006. Edward worked for the former U.S. Steel National Tube Works and was an Air Force veteran who served during the Vietnam War. He is survived by his son, David E. and his wife, Lexy Handley, of McKeesport; sisters, Darlene, Sharon and Rhonda, of Elizabeth Township; and nieces and nephews.
Friends are welcome from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 6028 Smithfield St., Boston, Elizabeth Township, 412-751-5000, Drew J. Gilbert, director. Private inurnment with military honors will be held at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville.
Condolences may be made at Gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on June 3, 2019
