Dr. Edward E. James, D.P.M., D.O., A.C.O.F.P., of Moon Township, passed away Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Norbert Personal Care Home. He was born in Elizabeth, N.J., and was a son of the late Willie Mae O'Neil and Henry Grady James Sr. Dr. James obtained his Bachelor of Science degree from Morgan State University. He completed his podiatric training at Temple University and his medical training at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. He completed a rotating internship at Youngstown Osteopathic Hospital, and in 1959, established E.E. James, D.O., and Associates to begin the start of what would be 52 continuous years of providing family practice services in Coraopolis. As a medical professional, Dr. James was board certified in family practice and a long-standing member of the American Osteopathic Medical Association, the Pennsylvania Osteopathic Medical Association, the Allegheny County Medical Society, the American College of Osteopathic General Practitioners, National Medical Association, Gateway Medical Association and Chi Delta Mu fraternity, a national organization of African-American physicians, dentists and pharmacists, and he served several years as its national president. Dr. James was the first African-American member of the medical staff at Sewickley Valley Hospital, where he served as chair of the Family Practice Department and on various committees at the hospital. He was also a member of Ohio Valley General Hospital medical staff and West Allegheny Hospital. In 1981, Dr. James saw the need to offer expanded and more accessible medical services to the community, so he renovated the Church of the Nazarene and opened Coraopolis Health Center, one the Pittsburgh area's first multi-specialty urgent care centers providing comprehensive family health services seven days a week, 12 hours a day, during the initial years. He served as medical director of the center. To facilitate the growth of medical professionals, he was a member of faculty of the University of Pittsburgh Master's Degree Nursing Program for Nurse Practitioners and preceptor for Forbes Health System Family Practice Residency Program. He was honored as Business Edge Magazine Business Man in the community and Gateway Medical Society Physician of the Year and was the recipient of letters of commendation presented by the Borough of Coraopolis for three successful Community Health Fairs aimed at giving back to the community where he practiced and urban Pittsburgh, in coordination with Central Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife, Joan B. Bolden James; sons, Dr. Edward J. James and Robert (Natasha Lopez) James, Esq.; grandchildren, Wilder, Dean, Alexander, Sebastian and Isabella; and a brother, William (Andrance) James. He was predeceased by brothers Robert E., Charles Henry Grady, and an infant brother, Richard James; and sisters, Estelle and Mattie Bird Jacobs.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at COPELAND CORAOPOLIS FUNERAL HOME, 867 Fifth Ave. Additional visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday at Central Baptist Church, 2200 Wylie Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15219, until the time of service at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Victor Grigsby officiating. Burial will follow in Sewickley Cemetery.
