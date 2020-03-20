|
|
Edward Harry Applebaum, 75, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 19, 2020, in St. Clair Hospital, in his hometown of Mt. Lebanon. He was born Jan. 20, 1945, in Uniontown, son of the late Max and Mildred Applebaum. He grew up and generally caused trouble around their family home in Crafton. He graduated from Carlynton High School ('62), studied and partied through West Virginia University ('66) and received his MBA from Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania ('68). He married Mel "Redhead" in 1967 and eventually settled in the suburbs of Detroit, Mich., where they had two children. He left his job at Ford Motor Credit in 1982 to move back to Pittsburgh and took over the family business, Carnegie Supply. He was a dedicated father who was involved with his children's school, athletic and entrepreneurial activities. He was known throughout the neighborhood for his uncanny ability to talk to anyone about anything, which would usually result in nightly walks turning into multi-hour events. He was an avid reader of things non-fiction, a lifetime Steelers and Pirates fan, a complainer of things political and a curator of corny, bad jokes. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Linda (Mizwa). He is survived by his wife, Mel, son, Benjamin, daughter, Maggie, four grandchildren, and sisters, Elaine and Karen, as well as his Miniature Schnauzer, Fritz. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Brain Trauma Foundation:https://www.braintrauma.org/donate. A celebration of life ceremony will be scheduled in the future.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Mar. 21, 2020