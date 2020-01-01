|
|
Edward J. Balog Sr., 80, of McKeesport, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in UPMC McKeesport. Born July 31, 1939, in McKeesport, he was a son of the late George and Anna (Sopp) Balog. A member of St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church in McKeesport, Edward received his Bachelor of Science in industrial engineering from the University of Pittsburgh and worked as an industrial engineer with US Steel, Westinghouse, Modulus and Teledyne. He finished his working career as a maintenance supervisor at Mayview Hospital and also taught plant layout and design at CCAC Boyce Campus in Monroeville. In his spare time, he was a car buff, a cat lover and a talented handyman. Most importantly, Edward is now reunited with the love of his life, the late Pauline (Cherepko) Balog, who passed away Aug. 26, 2011. He is now truly at peace. Edward is survived by his children, Edward J. (Rhonda) Balog Jr., of North Huntingdon, David G. (Kristina) Balog, of Saegertown, Marie (John) Crupie, of North Huntingdon, and Diane (Phil) DePietro, of Penn Township; his grandchildren, Courtney and Taylor Crupie, Jake and Allison DePietro, and Justin, Dylan, Brittney, Nathan, Zachary and Mikayla Balog; and his cat, Nikki.
Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at DANIEL F. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 4504 Walnut St., Versailles Borough, McKeesport, PA 15132 (412-678-3454). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in St. Patrick's Church. Procession and interment will follow to St. Joseph's Cemetery, North Versailles.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Jan. 1, 2020