Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daniel F Bekavac Funeral Home
4504 Walnut St
McKeesport, PA 15132
412-678-3454
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Balog
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward J. Balog Sr.


1939 - 07
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward J. Balog Sr. Obituary
Edward J. Balog Sr., 80, of McKeesport, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in UPMC McKeesport. Born July 31, 1939, in McKeesport, he was a son of the late George and Anna (Sopp) Balog. A member of St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church in McKeesport, Edward received his Bachelor of Science in industrial engineering from the University of Pittsburgh and worked as an industrial engineer with US Steel, Westinghouse, Modulus and Teledyne. He finished his working career as a maintenance supervisor at Mayview Hospital and also taught plant layout and design at CCAC Boyce Campus in Monroeville. In his spare time, he was a car buff, a cat lover and a talented handyman. Most importantly, Edward is now reunited with the love of his life, the late Pauline (Cherepko) Balog, who passed away Aug. 26, 2011. He is now truly at peace. Edward is survived by his children, Edward J. (Rhonda) Balog Jr., of North Huntingdon, David G. (Kristina) Balog, of Saegertown, Marie (John) Crupie, of North Huntingdon, and Diane (Phil) DePietro, of Penn Township; his grandchildren, Courtney and Taylor Crupie, Jake and Allison DePietro, and Justin, Dylan, Brittney, Nathan, Zachary and Mikayla Balog; and his cat, Nikki.
Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at DANIEL F. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 4504 Walnut St., Versailles Borough, McKeesport, PA 15132 (412-678-3454). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in St. Patrick's Church. Procession and interment will follow to St. Joseph's Cemetery, North Versailles.
www.bekavacfuneralhome.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -