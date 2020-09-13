1/
Edward L. Hickcox
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Lee Hickcox, 95, of Gettysburg, Pa., died Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at the Gettysburg Hospital. He was born Jan. 20, 1925, in Pittsburgh. Mr. Hickcox was predeceased by his wife of 67 years, Roberta Livesay Hickcox, who died Aug. 14, 2019; two children, Shanon Joy Hickcox and Edward Lee Hickcox Jr., who each died of cystic fibrosis at the age of eight. He is survived by two daughters, Roberta Ann Hickcox, of Gettysburg, and Julee Ellen Hickcox, of Roanoke, Va.; and two grandsons, Christopher Lee Banks and Alexander Shanon Banks. Mr. Hickcox completed three years of military duty during World War II including service with the U.S. Army Signal Corps in the China/Burma/India Theater. He earned a bachelor of arts from Transylvania University, Lexington, Ky., in 1949, and a master of public administration degree from Penn State University in 1977. Mr. Hickcox joined the Central Intelligence Agency in 1949 as an operations officer and served multiple tours overseas in Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, where he was chief of station, and Hong Kong, where he was also chief of station until 1975 when he opted for early retirement and settled in Gettysburg with his wife and daughters. In the late 1970's and early 1980's, he worked in Harrisburg as the director of drug law enforcement for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania under Governors Shapp and Thornburg. He remained in that position until the CIA asked him to return to that agency as a recruitment officer. Later, and until 2012, he worked periodically as an instructor in a variety of CIA training programs in the Washington, DC area. In Gettysburg, Mr. Hickcox was active as a volunteer with the Adams County Library System, serving on the Board of Directors for a few years in the 1980's. He later served as a volunteer teacher with the Adams County Literacy Council. Following cremation, a private interment will be held in the Arlington National Cemetery. The MONAHAN FUNERAL HOME in Gettysburg is assisting the family with the funeral arrangements. Online tributes and condolences can be made at www.monahanfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Triblive Online Only on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Monahan Funeral Home
125 Carlisle Street
Gettysburg, PA 17325
(717) 334-2414
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Monahan Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved