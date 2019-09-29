|
|
Edward Norman Roolf Jr., affectionately known as "Sheriff" by countless residents in the greater Pittsburgh area, passed peacefully Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at the Genesis Bridgeville Rehabilitation & Care Center, Allegheny County. Ed leaves his wife of 64 years, Faith Carol (Hughes) Roolf; and a daughter, Karen Laurine Schaller (William A.).
There will be no visitation. A memorial service to celebrate Ed's life is planned and will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, Carnegie.
www.leohenneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Sept. 29, 2019