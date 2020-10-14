Edward Rosemeyer, of Monroeville, lost his three month battle with Covid. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Renee Rosemeyer, his children, Jason Rosemeyer, Ashley Rosemeyer ( Dean Liebau) and Bryan Rosemeyer, two grandchildren, his siblings, Donnie Rosemeyer, Vicki Rosemeyer and Megan Ash ( Dan Ash), and his father, Leo Rosemeyer. Ed was an electrician and loved his Harley. He was also in the NY Skyliners drumming corps for many years where he got the nickname "Fast Eddie." There will be no visitation. Arrangements are entrusted to the GENE H. CORL FUNERAL CHAPEL INC. AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE.



