Edward Stephen Farrell III, recently of Great Cacapon, W.Va., but originally (and always) from Pittsburgh, died unexpectedly Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020.Homer/Eddie/Ed is survived by his dog, Olaf, the love of his life, the other love of his life and wife of almost 25 years, Beth; mother, Donna; father, Buddy (Edward Stephen Farrell Jr., deceased); brother, Mike; sister-in-law, Pam; nephew, Michael; niece, Caitlin; his warm and loving clan, and friends. Homer/Eddie/Ed loved animals (dogs, cats, baby goats, ferrets, monkeys, you get the idea) more than people! He cherished and protected his Harley-Davidson! He was recently robbed this summer of going on the trip of his dreams to Sturgis with his brother, Mike, no thanks to COVID. He always wanted to return to visit Ireland, especially after his DNA proved he was 18 times more Irish than Beth, to drink "Genius" beer and sample Jameson in the pubs. Most other vacations involved his second greatest passion, scuba diving, and he happily dove all around the world (making friends with the animals underwater, too.) For reasons that defy understanding, Homer/Eddie was a die-hard Steelers fan, and he made sure everyone within earshot knew it. Finally, Ed loved his guns and advocating for his second amendment rights to anybody who would listen (voluntarily or not.) Homer/Eddie/Ed's life will be celebrated with love, laughter, beer, some Jameson's, and of course, a big bonfire at the Cottage (Commissioner's Cottage), in South Park, Pa., Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, from noon until we run out of firewood or liquor (donations of either are greatly appreciated). To keep our loved ones safe, we will be wearing masks, hand sanitizing obsessively, socially distancing and disinfecting ourselves with copious amounts of adult beverages. In lieu of flowers or donations to some worthwhile charity, Homer (a vocal lifelong Republican) would have wanted you to vote for Joe Biden in his memory! It's what he would have wanted. NOT! Services and interment will be private.
