Gilbert Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. - White Oak
1638 Lincoln Way
White Oak, PA 15131
(412) 672-6322
Edward Pula
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Gilbert Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. - White Oak
1638 Lincoln Way
White Oak, PA 15131
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gilbert Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. - White Oak
1638 Lincoln Way
White Oak, PA 15131
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Angela Merici Church
Edward T. Pula Obituary
Edward Thomas Pula, 80, of White Oak, passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. He was born July 4, 1939, in Pittsburgh, and was the son of the late Edward and Loretta (Kowalewski) Pula. He was a member of St. Angela Merici Church, in White Oak, and was an Air Force veteran. Edward was a White Oak Police Officer for 26 years. He is survived by his wife, Helen (Gorski) Pula; son, Gregory E. (Donna) Pula, of Williamsburg, Va., daughter, Michele A. Pula, of White Oak; and a brother, Richard (Joanie) Pula, of Pittsburgh.
Friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at the GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 1638 Lincoln Way, White Oak, 412-672-6322, Troy J. Gilbert, director. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, in St. Angela Merici Church. Interment with military honors will follow at the Grandview Cemetery, North Versailles.
Memorial contributions may be made to The : Greater Pennsylvania Chapter - Pittsburgh Office, 2835 E. Carson St., Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203, 412-261-5040, or www.alz.org/pa. Condolences may be made at www.Gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Trib Total Media, online only on Dec. 28, 2019
