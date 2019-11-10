|
|
Edward W. Patchell Jr., formerly of Pittsburgh, entered peacefully into eternal life Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Tidewell Hospice House in Sarasota, Fla. Edward "Win" was born Nov. 25, 1953, in Pittsburgh, son of Nina Patchell and the late Edward W. Patchell. He was the beloved husband of 37 years to his wife, Patricia (Rovnak) Patchell; and cherished father to Elizabeth Rodenberger (Matthew) and David Patchell. Win is also survived by his two younger sisters, Kathryn Ehehalt and Jane Patchell, of Millsboro, Del.; along with several brothers- and sisters-in-law; and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Win enjoyed being a Boy Scout and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout at the age of 13. He graduated from The Hill School in Pottstown, Pa. From an early age, Win wanted to be an engineer. He graduated from the University of Pittsburgh and earned both his bachelor's and master's of civil engineering degrees from the university, fulfilling his dream and becoming a fifth-generation engineer. While at Pitt, he was a member of the Delta Tau Delta Fraternity, which he remembered fondly. Win was a devoted Pitt sports fan, always embracing the "blue and gold." In addition to his engineering degrees, Win earned his MBA from Indiana University Bloomington in Bloomington, Ind., and spoke often of his time there. Edward W. Patchell Jr., PE, FASCE began and finished his career with American Bridge Co. (AB), located in Coraopolis, Pa. He was especially proud to have worked at AB for more than 25 years and was thrilled to receive his bronze safety helmet plaque commemorating his time there, keeping it in a special place in his home for him and all to see. Win cherished his time at American Bridge and the people he met while working there, whom he considered to be like family. Win's varied work experiences at American Bridge (PPG Place, Pittsburgh; Wasserman Bridge, Tenn.; High Roller Observation Wheel, Las Vegas, to name a few), gave him the opportunity to receive Professional Engineering (PE) reciprocity in several states. It also gave him the opportunity to earn and be elected an American Society of Civil Engineering (ASCE) Fellow member. This ranking is held by only three percent of ASCE members. He was very proud of the honor of being a Fellow ASCE Member. Win had a zest for life. He enjoyed outdoor sports, such as swimming, water and snow skiing, sailing, and recreational boating. Reading was a favorite pastime of Win's, along with his interests in history and music, which he enjoyed with his entire family. Win enjoyed entertaining family and friends with his diverse collection of albums. No one could match his skills in trivia, especially when it came to his knowledge of the music and artists he enjoyed. His children followed in their father's footsteps when it came to their enjoyment of music. Win's love for his family and friends was apparent in the numerous gatherings hosted over the years. Win had a love for good food, especially steak, and didn't hesitate to enjoy the various Slovak food traditions introduced to him by his bride, Patricia. Edward Winslow Patchell Jr. will always be remembered and celebrated by his loving family and friends. The family would like to offer special thanks to Dr. Raymond Gallon and his staff, who for many years were incredibly compassionate with his care.
Interment will take place in a family plot in Sewickley Cemetery, Sewickley, at a later date.
Memorial donations can be made to , 161 N. Clark St., Suite 3550, Chicago, IL 60601 (please specify Myotonic Dystrophy), and Tidewell Hospice Sarasota, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238.
